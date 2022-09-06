Today’s Headlines
- BART General Manager Q&A (SFChron)
- What San Francisco can Learn from the Dutch (SFChron)
- That Time Harvey Milk Said ‘Ban Cars’ (SFChron)
- More on VTA’s Deeply Overbuilt BART Extension (Planetizen)
- VTA Gives Free Rides to Cooling Centers (CBSNews)
- Video Arcade at Powell BART (SFGate)
- New York Poised to Lead on Congestion Pricing (Politico)
- Uber Tries to get Riders to Oppose Congestion Pricing (Protocol)
- Bills Removing Collectively Funded Private Car Storage (DanvilleSanRamon)
- Downtown S.F. Suffering more than Oakland and San Jose (MercNews)
- Ode to the Park Atop the Transit Center (SFChron)
- Commentary: SMART Shows Way to California’s Future (SFChron)
