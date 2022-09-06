Today’s Headlines

  • BART General Manager Q&A (SFChron)
  • What San Francisco can Learn from the Dutch (SFChron)
  • That Time Harvey Milk Said ‘Ban Cars’ (SFChron)
  • More on VTA’s Deeply Overbuilt BART Extension (Planetizen)
  • VTA Gives Free Rides to Cooling Centers (CBSNews)
  • Video Arcade at Powell BART (SFGate)
  • New York Poised to Lead on Congestion Pricing (Politico)
  • Uber Tries to get Riders to Oppose Congestion Pricing (Protocol)
  • Bills Removing Collectively Funded Private Car Storage (DanvilleSanRamon)
  • Downtown S.F. Suffering more than Oakland and San Jose (MercNews)
  • Ode to the Park Atop the Transit Center (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SMART Shows Way to California’s Future (SFChron)

