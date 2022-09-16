Today’s Headlines

  • Ask a Muni Driver (SFChron)
  • More on Scooter Regs from Supes Pretending to Care About Safety (SFChron)
  • Projects to Protect the Embarcadero (SFChron)
  • Motorist Drives into a Trader Joe’s (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Open Streets Bike Event in San Jose (MercNews)
  • Supes Try Another Fourplex Law (SFChron)
  • San Jose Housing Shortage Worst in the U.S. (SFExaminer)
  • Preparing for the Big One (SFExaminer)
  • Is AV Tech Transforming into Driver Assist? (NYTimes)
  • Milpitas Launches Last-Mile Taxi Service (CBSLocal)
  • Letters: It’s Time for Speed Governors (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Everybody Thinks San Francisco is in Trouble (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?