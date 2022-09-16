Today’s Headlines
- Ask a Muni Driver (SFChron)
- More on Scooter Regs from Supes Pretending to Care About Safety (SFChron)
- Projects to Protect the Embarcadero (SFChron)
- Motorist Drives into a Trader Joe’s (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Open Streets Bike Event in San Jose (MercNews)
- Supes Try Another Fourplex Law (SFChron)
- San Jose Housing Shortage Worst in the U.S. (SFExaminer)
- Preparing for the Big One (SFExaminer)
- Is AV Tech Transforming into Driver Assist? (NYTimes)
- Milpitas Launches Last-Mile Taxi Service (CBSLocal)
- Letters: It’s Time for Speed Governors (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Everybody Thinks San Francisco is in Trouble (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
