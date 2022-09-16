Today’s Headlines

Ask a Muni Driver (SFChron)

More on Scooter Regs from Supes Pretending to Care About Safety (SFChron)

Projects to Protect the Embarcadero (SFChron)

Motorist Drives into a Trader Joe’s (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Open Streets Bike Event in San Jose (MercNews)

Supes Try Another Fourplex Law (SFChron)

San Jose Housing Shortage Worst in the U.S. (SFExaminer)

Preparing for the Big One (SFExaminer)

Is AV Tech Transforming into Driver Assist? (NYTimes)

Milpitas Launches Last-Mile Taxi Service (CBSLocal)

Letters: It’s Time for Speed Governors (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Everybody Thinks San Francisco is in Trouble (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?