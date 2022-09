Today’s Headlines

Central Subway Will Open in November (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Valencia Bike Plan Gets Hammered (SFExaminer)

More on S.F. Sidewalk Riding Tech/Condition for Scooters (Route50)

Person Walks onto North Berkeley BART Tracks (Berkeleyside)

NTSB Thinks About Making Cars Safer (SFGate)

Japantown’s Peace Plaza (SFExaminer)

More on New A’s Ballpark (SFChron)

VTA Bus Driver Will be Banned from Owning a Gun for One Year? (EastBayTimes)

1925 Ferry Returns to San Francisco (SFChron)

Abandoned Cars Cause Blight, Crime in Oakland (Governing)

Dreamforce Expected to Bring Gridlock (SFGate)

Commentary: Vote “Yes” on Prop N, Let City Control Golden Gate Park Garage (SFChron)

