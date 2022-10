Today’s Headlines

Warm Springs/South Fremont BART Wins Award (RTandS)

Cities that Experiment with Scooters, etc. (GreenBiz)

More Resignation Letters under Mayor Breed (SFChron)

More on Decriminalizing Most ‘Jay’ Walking (Planetizen)

New California Laws, Including CEQA Exemptions (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Mateo (EastBayTimes)

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Burlingame (DailyJournal)

More on the S.F. Ballot (BallotpediaNews)

Sinkhole in Richmond District Street (SFStandard)

Letters: Use your GD Blinkers, Drivers! (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: California is Making Progress on Housing (NYTimes)

Commentary: Sorry Elon, High-Speed Rail is the Future of California (SFChron)

