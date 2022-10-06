Today’s Headlines
- Q&A With OakDOT’s Director (Oaklandside)
- Unusual Speed Humps at S.F. Intersection (SFChron)
- Transit Candidates on Fares, Masking (Oaklandside)
- No More Glass Panels at Muni Bus Stops? (SFChron)
- Motorist Kills Walnut Creek Pedestrian at Another Traffic Sewer Intersection (CBSNews)
- Banning Right on Red (Route50)
- More on Attempt to Roll Back Safety on Hopkins (Berkeleyside)
- More Driving Subsidies on the Way (EastBayTimes)
- Fourplex Revival (SFExaminer)
- Bad Yelp Review for Downtown (SFChron)
- Letters: You can get a Ticket (in theory) For Not Signaling a Turn (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: I’m Supposed to Pay Attention when I drive?! (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?