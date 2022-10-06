Today’s Headlines

  • Q&A With OakDOT’s Director (Oaklandside)
  • Unusual Speed Humps at S.F. Intersection (SFChron)
  • Transit Candidates on Fares, Masking (Oaklandside)
  • No More Glass Panels at Muni Bus Stops? (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Walnut Creek Pedestrian at Another Traffic Sewer Intersection (CBSNews)
  • Banning Right on Red (Route50)
  • More on Attempt to Roll Back Safety on Hopkins (Berkeleyside)
  • More Driving Subsidies on the Way (EastBayTimes)
  • Fourplex Revival (SFExaminer)
  • Bad Yelp Review for Downtown (SFChron)
  • Letters: You can get a Ticket (in theory) For Not Signaling a Turn (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: I’m Supposed to Pay Attention when I drive?! (EastBayTimes)

