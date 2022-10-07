Update: Mayor Ashcraft Now Promises Second Chance for Grand in Alameda The Grand Street project wasn't dead for long; it may get its protected bike lanes after all

Editor’s Note: Streetsblog will be off Monday for Indigenous People’s Day. Happy to get a short bit of good news to readers to start the three-day weekend!

Word came down late Thursday from advocates and directly from Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft that there will be a second chance for protected bike lanes on Grand Street next month. “Stop the press!” emailed Cyndy Johnsen late in the evening, after meeting with Ashcraft at a mayor’s forum.

And here is the email directly from the mayor, sent to Streetsblog Thursday evening at 9:30:

The safety of our residents, especially pedestrians and bicyclists, is paramount to me. Following the October 4 City Council meeting I discussed with City staff and Bike Walk Alameda representatives the safety concerns I previously raised about the Grand Street proposal that were never answered. I have now received new information that addresses my concerns, and as a result, am prepared to request, at the October 18 City Council meeting, that Council review this new information at our November 1 meeting. I fully expect to support the protected bike lane proposal when it returns to Council on November 1.

So the protected bike lanes on Grand will get another chance, apparently. That’s certainly good news after this week’s vote against the plan.

Was this part of some political maneuvering to quell car-brained, reactionary voters for a while? Perhaps. But, as one advocate put it, who cares, as long as the protection goes in soon, so kids and families can cycle safely.

Delighted to hear tonight at the Mayor's forum that staff's recommendation for protected bike lanes along the length of Grand Street may still be salvaged! Woot woot! — Bike Walk Alameda (@bikewalkalameda) October 7, 2022

“This sounds like she’s now completely on board with protected bike lanes along the entire stretch. (The staff proposal; the one she voted in favor of in June.),” wrote local advocate Drew Dara-Abrams in an email to Streetsblog. “I assume this is still in a bit of limbo, so I for one am only going to thank the Mayor and not nitpick over details until after the next set of votes.”

Streetsblog wishes its readers a happy Indigenous People’s Day.