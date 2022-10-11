This Week: Ballots and Brews, Potrero Yard, Smart City Cycling
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Ballots and Brews, San Francisco. Join SPUR for this look at the San Francisco ballot. Tuesday, tonight, Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Potrero Yard Tour. Join SFMTA for a tour and behind-the-scenes look at how a 107-year-old transit yard works. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. 2500 Mariposa Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7 p.m. Richmond Branch Library, 351 9th Ave., S.F.
- Wednesday Ballots and Brews, Oakland. Join SPUR for this look at the Oakland ballot. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Sunday Adult Learn-to-Ride Class. Join this Bike East Bay class for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Sunday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Rockridge BART west side parking lot (near the corner of Shafter Ave and Forest St), Oakland.
- Sunday Storytelling Workshop with Families for Safe Streets. This online training is for people who have been impacted by a traffic crash. Expert coaches will help you develop your crash story into a compelling narrative that captures attention. Sunday, Oct. 16, 3-5 p.m. Register HERE.
