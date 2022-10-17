Today’s Headlines
- Analysis of Prop. L, the Muni Measure (theFrisc)
- Planning for More Regional Rail (AntiochHerald)
- Former S.F. Giant Supports J.F.K. Promenade (SFExaminer)
- Changes to Parklets/Eateries (SFStandard)
- New Laws Impacting Transit, Housing (SFChron)
- How to Turn Empty Offices into Housing (SFChron)
- Oakland Tower Would be City’s Biggest (SFChron)
- Most People Who Work in S.F. Don’t Live There (SFChron)
- City Celebrates Phoenix Day (SFGate)
- People Want to Leave San Francisco (SFGate)
- Diversifying San Francisco Away from Tech (Bloomberg)
- Commentary: Reducing Car Dependency Creates Healthier, Happier Communities (MarinIJ)
