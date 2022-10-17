Today’s Headlines

  • Analysis of Prop. L, the Muni Measure (theFrisc)
  • Planning for More Regional Rail (AntiochHerald)
  • Former S.F. Giant Supports J.F.K. Promenade (SFExaminer)
  • Changes to Parklets/Eateries (SFStandard)
  • New Laws Impacting Transit, Housing (SFChron)
  • How to Turn Empty Offices into Housing (SFChron)
  • Oakland Tower Would be City’s Biggest (SFChron)
  • Most People Who Work in S.F. Don’t Live There (SFChron)
  • City Celebrates Phoenix Day (SFGate)
  • People Want to Leave San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Diversifying San Francisco Away from Tech (Bloomberg)
  • Commentary: Reducing Car Dependency Creates Healthier, Happier Communities (MarinIJ)

