Today’s Headlines

Analysis of Prop. L, the Muni Measure (theFrisc)

Planning for More Regional Rail (AntiochHerald)

Former S.F. Giant Supports J.F.K. Promenade (SFExaminer)

Changes to Parklets/Eateries (SFStandard)

New Laws Impacting Transit, Housing (SFChron)

How to Turn Empty Offices into Housing (SFChron)

Oakland Tower Would be City’s Biggest (SFChron)

Most People Who Work in S.F. Don’t Live There (SFChron)

City Celebrates Phoenix Day (SFGate)

People Want to Leave San Francisco (SFGate)

Diversifying San Francisco Away from Tech (Bloomberg)

Commentary: Reducing Car Dependency Creates Healthier, Happier Communities (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?