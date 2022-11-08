Today’s Headlines

S.F. Voters Head to the Polls (SFStandard)

Free Transit to the Polls (SFGate)

Where to Vote in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Oakland Elections Updates (Oaklandside)

Berkeley Could Ban Right on Red (Berkeleyside, SFGate, SFChron)

AVs are Glitchy, but They’re Here (SFExaminer)

Worst Road Conditions in Bay Area (SFGate)

New York City vs. San Francisco Crime (SFChron)

S.F. Gets Grant for Port Road (Patch)

More on Potrero Hill Housing (SFExaminer)

Housing Costs are Pushing People out of Cities (SFChron)

Surprised? California Drivers Suck (SacBee)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?