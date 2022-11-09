Today’s Headlines Say Hurray for Car-Free JFK!
- JFK Promenade Forever! (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- JFK Promenade and Other Election Results (SFChron, SFGate)
- Results of AC Transit, BART Board Races (EastBayTimes)
- Supervisor Race Results (SFExaminer)
- Sunset Race too Close to Call (SFStandard)
- Oakland Mayor Race Results (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
- Oakland Election Results (SFChron)
- Oakland Measure U Passes (SFChron)
- AC Transit Board Race (Berkeleyside)
- Berkeley City Council Races (EastBayTimes)
- Mayor Breed Wasn’t on the Ballot, but She Won (SFStandard)
- Kevin Mullin Wins, Eyes Transportation Committee (DailyJournal)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?