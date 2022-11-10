Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Makes Progress on Climate Plan (Axios)
  • Who Pays for Global Warming Mitigation with Prop. 30 Rejected? (SFExaminer)
  • Mid-Term Election’s Implications for Land Use and Climate (Planetizen)
  • More on Mayor Breed’s Performance in Election (SFExaminer)
  • Co-Working Space Doubling Down on San Francisco (BizTimes)
  • More on MTC Allocating Funds (MSN)
  • Regular Cabs Hailed on Uber App (SFChron)
  • Muni Takes out a Fire Hydrant (SFStandard)
  • San Carlos Proud of Painted Bike Lanes (SMDailyJournal)
  • Belvedere and Tiburon Tax Themselves to Stop Housing (SFChron)
  • LED Trees of Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
  • Letters: Create an Infrastructure Bank (SFChron)

