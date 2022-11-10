Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Makes Progress on Climate Plan (Axios)
- Who Pays for Global Warming Mitigation with Prop. 30 Rejected? (SFExaminer)
- Mid-Term Election’s Implications for Land Use and Climate (Planetizen)
- More on Mayor Breed’s Performance in Election (SFExaminer)
- Co-Working Space Doubling Down on San Francisco (BizTimes)
- More on MTC Allocating Funds (MSN)
- Regular Cabs Hailed on Uber App (SFChron)
- Muni Takes out a Fire Hydrant (SFStandard)
- San Carlos Proud of Painted Bike Lanes (SMDailyJournal)
- Belvedere and Tiburon Tax Themselves to Stop Housing (SFChron)
- LED Trees of Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
- Letters: Create an Infrastructure Bank (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?