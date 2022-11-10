Today’s Headlines

S.F. Makes Progress on Climate Plan (Axios)

Who Pays for Global Warming Mitigation with Prop. 30 Rejected? (SFExaminer)

Mid-Term Election’s Implications for Land Use and Climate (Planetizen)

More on Mayor Breed’s Performance in Election (SFExaminer)

Co-Working Space Doubling Down on San Francisco (BizTimes)

More on MTC Allocating Funds (MSN)

Regular Cabs Hailed on Uber App (SFChron)

Muni Takes out a Fire Hydrant (SFStandard)

San Carlos Proud of Painted Bike Lanes (SMDailyJournal)

Belvedere and Tiburon Tax Themselves to Stop Housing (SFChron)

LED Trees of Golden Gate Park (SFGate)

Letters: Create an Infrastructure Bank (SFChron)

