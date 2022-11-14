This Week: Bike Theft, SFBC Board, Going Away Party

Here is a list of events this week.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Housing, SFMTA, No-Fare

By Roger Rudick |
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week. Tuesday Housing Affordability Strategies. Join SPUR for a conversation with the team behind a report on the city’s key affordability challenges. Tuesday, June 16, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link. Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors. […]