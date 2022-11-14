This Week: Bike Theft, SFBC Board, Going Away Party
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-7 p.m. Alameda Free Library, 1550 Oak Street, (Stafford Room on 1st Floor), Alameda.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Dave Campbell’s Going Away Party. Gather with fellow Bike East Bay community members to celebrate the accomplishments of outgoing Advocacy Director, Dave Campbell. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m. 7th West, 1255 7th St, Oakland.
- Wednesday Bike Safe Driving. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar to learn how to safely share the road with other road users while driving, especially with people biking. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Mission Bay Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee Meeting. This committee helps review transportation and other policies in Mission Bay. Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join via Microsoft meeting or by phone.
- Thursday Removing the Central Freeway. With federal Reconnecting Communities funds now available, is it finally time to start removing the Central Freeway? Thursday, Nov. 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F..
