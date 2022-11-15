Today’s Headlines
- BART Billowing Smoke (SFStandard)
- Top Cities in the U.S. for Going Car Free (Sun)
- Elon Musk’s Hyperdupe Saga Continues (Inverse)
- More on Rose Pak Plaque (SFStandard)
- S.F. Voters Back Vacancy Tax (SFGate)
- Analysis of Prop. 30 Results (SFGate)
- Oakland Mayoral Race Still not Settled (EastBayTimes)
- Supes to Talk about Housing (SFChron)
- Dogpatch Park to Close for Renovations (SFChron)
- San Mateo Considering Gas Leaf Blower Ban (SMDailyJournal)
- Marin NIMBY’s Will Even Fight a Non-Functional, Museum Train? (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: It’s Time for San Francisco to Slow Down (SFChron)
