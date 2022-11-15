Today’s Headlines

  • BART Billowing Smoke (SFStandard)
  • Top Cities in the U.S. for Going Car Free (Sun)
  • Elon Musk’s Hyperdupe Saga Continues (Inverse)
  • More on Rose Pak Plaque (SFStandard)
  • S.F. Voters Back Vacancy Tax (SFGate)
  • Analysis of Prop. 30 Results (SFGate)
  • Oakland Mayoral Race Still not Settled (EastBayTimes)
  • Supes to Talk about Housing (SFChron)
  • Dogpatch Park to Close for Renovations (SFChron)
  • San Mateo Considering Gas Leaf Blower Ban (SMDailyJournal)
  • Marin NIMBY’s Will Even Fight a Non-Functional, Museum Train? (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: It’s Time for San Francisco to Slow Down (SFChron)

