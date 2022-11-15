Today’s Headlines

BART Billowing Smoke (SFStandard)

Top Cities in the U.S. for Going Car Free (Sun)

Elon Musk’s Hyperdupe Saga Continues (Inverse)

More on Rose Pak Plaque (SFStandard)

S.F. Voters Back Vacancy Tax (SFGate)

Analysis of Prop. 30 Results (SFGate)

Oakland Mayoral Race Still not Settled (EastBayTimes)

Supes to Talk about Housing (SFChron)

Dogpatch Park to Close for Renovations (SFChron)

San Mateo Considering Gas Leaf Blower Ban (SMDailyJournal)

Marin NIMBY’s Will Even Fight a Non-Functional, Museum Train? (MarinIJ)

Commentary: It’s Time for San Francisco to Slow Down (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?