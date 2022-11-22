Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco Abandons Slow Streets Network Pledge (SFChron)
- Sheng Thao Becomes Mayor of Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Cheap Fix for Central Subway Drainage (SFStandard)
- More on Central Subway Fire Alarm (SFStandard)
- More on Riding the Central Subway (SFChron, Axios)
- Update on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)
- Do Scooters, Bikeshare Pollute More? (Fortune)
- Tax the Rich to Save San Francisco (48Hills)
- Has Union Square Rediscovered its Holiday Swagger? (SFChron)
- Traffic Violence Kills Two in San Carlos (SFChron)
- Letters: It’s Time to Clean Up, Integrate Transit (MercNews)
