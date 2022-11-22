Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco Abandons Slow Streets Network Pledge (SFChron)
  • Sheng Thao Becomes Mayor of Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Cheap Fix for Central Subway Drainage (SFStandard)
  • More on Central Subway Fire Alarm (SFStandard)
  • More on Riding the Central Subway (SFChronAxios)
  • Update on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)
  • Do Scooters, Bikeshare Pollute More? (Fortune)
  • Tax the Rich to Save San Francisco (48Hills)
  • Has Union Square Rediscovered its Holiday Swagger? (SFChron)
  • Traffic Violence Kills Two in San Carlos (SFChron)
  • Letters: It’s Time to Clean Up, Integrate Transit (MercNews)

