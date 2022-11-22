Today’s Headlines

San Francisco Abandons Slow Streets Network Pledge (SFChron)

Sheng Thao Becomes Mayor of Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Cheap Fix for Central Subway Drainage (SFStandard)

More on Central Subway Fire Alarm (SFStandard)

More on Riding the Central Subway (SFChron, Axios)

Update on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)

Do Scooters, Bikeshare Pollute More? (Fortune)

Tax the Rich to Save San Francisco (48Hills)

Has Union Square Rediscovered its Holiday Swagger? (SFChron)

Traffic Violence Kills Two in San Carlos (SFChron)

Letters: It’s Time to Clean Up, Integrate Transit (MercNews)

