Today’s Headlines

Supes to Vote on Slow Streets–but will it be a Network? (SFStandard)

More on Great Highway Park Closures (SFExaminer)

Transportation Officials Discuss Tolling (SFGate)

VTA Fleet Falling Apart (SJSpotlight)

Oakley Driver Hits Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)

Santa Cruz Responds to Erosion by Closing Walkway, Not Auto Lane (SFGate)

Locals Protest Against Road Safety in Tahoe (SFGate)

Union Square Not Getting Safer (SFChron)

Oil Refineries Ditch Price Hearings (SFChron)

More on S.F. Police Terminator Robots (SFExaminer)

Urbanist Clothing and Trinkets (NextCity)

Commentary: Universities Fail to Build Enough Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

