Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Supes Will Vote on Great Highway, Many Other Measures (SFStandard)
- Car Pollution Worsening, Post Pandemic (SFChron)
- More on Possible Penalties for Oil Companies (SFExaminer)
- Bill to Make it Easier to Turn Parking Lots, Gas Stations into Housing (SFChron)
- What Will Adeline Street/Ashby BART Look Like in the Future? (Berkeleyside)
- Oakland May Cite People for Attending Sideshows (SFChron)
- More on Dave Campbell Leaving Bike East Bay (Oaklandside)
- How Much do Parking Meters Make? (SFExaminer)
- Noticing San Francisco’s Historic Street Infra (SFGate)
- Guerrilla (B)ART (SFGate)
- Santa Cruz’s Historic Railroad Will Close for Good (SFGate)
- Bike Film Showcases S.F. Streets (SFChron)
