Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Supes Will Vote on Great Highway, Many Other Measures (SFStandard)
  • Car Pollution Worsening, Post Pandemic (SFChron)
  • More on Possible Penalties for Oil Companies (SFExaminer)
  • Bill to Make it Easier to Turn Parking Lots, Gas Stations into Housing (SFChron)
  • What Will Adeline Street/Ashby BART Look Like in the Future? (Berkeleyside)
  • Oakland May Cite People for Attending Sideshows (SFChron)
  • More on Dave Campbell Leaving Bike East Bay (Oaklandside)
  • How Much do Parking Meters Make? (SFExaminer)
  • Noticing San Francisco’s Historic Street Infra (SFGate)
  • Guerrilla (B)ART (SFGate)
  • Santa Cruz’s Historic Railroad Will Close for Good (SFGate)
  • Bike Film Showcases S.F. Streets (SFChron)

