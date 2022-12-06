Today’s Headlines

S.F. Supes Will Vote on Great Highway, Many Other Measures (SFStandard)

Car Pollution Worsening, Post Pandemic (SFChron)

More on Possible Penalties for Oil Companies (SFExaminer)

Bill to Make it Easier to Turn Parking Lots, Gas Stations into Housing (SFChron)

What Will Adeline Street/Ashby BART Look Like in the Future? (Berkeleyside)

Oakland May Cite People for Attending Sideshows (SFChron)

More on Dave Campbell Leaving Bike East Bay (Oaklandside)

How Much do Parking Meters Make? (SFExaminer)

Noticing San Francisco’s Historic Street Infra (SFGate)

Guerrilla (B)ART (SFGate)

Santa Cruz’s Historic Railroad Will Close for Good (SFGate)

Bike Film Showcases S.F. Streets (SFChron)

