Public Spaces Closed During the Pandemic Remain Closed (SFGate)

Central Subway’s Red Cup Drainage (SFStandard)

More on Slow Streets Vote (SFExaminer)

More on Slow Streets in Mission (MissionLocal)

NY Times Crossword Has Never Heard of Muni (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

More on Fire Regs vs. Safe Streets (Oaklandside)

SF Supes Push Regulators to Rein in Driverless Cars (SFStandard)

S.F. to Lose its Prettiest Parklet (SFStandard)

San Jose Abolishes Parking Mins (MercNews)

Time to Rethink Indoor Dining? (SFChron)

San Francisco’s Hidden Arboretum (SFGate)

Letters: ‘Individual Choice’ About Masking Makes BART off Limits to Some (SFChron)

