Today’s Headlines
- Major Delays Expected on BART (NBCBayArea, CBSBayArea)
- Muni Union President Booted (MissionLocal)
- What Does Muni Mean to San Francisco? (SFNews)
- VTA Had No Prior Knowledge of Shooting (CBSNews)
- Update on Muni Shooter Case (SFStandard)
- Where Oakland Will Build Homes (SFChron)
- Duplex Housing Law Slow in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- San Rafael’s Draft Housing Plan (MarinIJ)
- Build Modular Housing on an Assembly Line? (SFChron)
- Gas Prices were Up? (SFStandard)
- Should Berkeley Have a City Flag? (Berkeleyside)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?