Today’s Headlines

Major Delays Expected on BART (NBCBayArea, CBSBayArea)

Muni Union President Booted (MissionLocal)

What Does Muni Mean to San Francisco? (SFNews)

VTA Had No Prior Knowledge of Shooting (CBSNews)

Update on Muni Shooter Case (SFStandard)

Where Oakland Will Build Homes (SFChron)

Duplex Housing Law Slow in Oakland (Oaklandside)

San Rafael’s Draft Housing Plan (MarinIJ)

Build Modular Housing on an Assembly Line? (SFChron)

Gas Prices were Up? (SFStandard)

Should Berkeley Have a City Flag? (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?