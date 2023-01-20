Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area Lawmakers Push for More Transit Funds (SFStandard, SFChron)
- More Housing Near MacArthur BART (Oaklandside)
- S.F. Approves Residential Office Tower (SFChron)
- Berkeley Pledges to Upzone Housing (Berkeleyside)
- 35 People Killed by Reckless Drivers and Retrograde Traffic Engineers and Officials in 2022 (Oaklandside)
- Thieves Break into Garages, Steal Expensive Bikes (SFChron)
- More on Oakland Bay Bridge Lights (SFChron)
- More on Cleaning a San Francisco Storm Drain (SFStandard)
- Money to Help Properties Damaged by Storms (SFExaminer)
- Film Examines Ros Pak’s Rise to Power (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Remote Work Spells Doom for Downtown Tax Revenue (AmericanCity&County)
- Commentary: Central Subway so Infrequent it’s Basically Useless (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?