  • Bay Area Lawmakers Push for More Transit Funds (SFStandard, SFChron)
  • More Housing Near MacArthur BART (Oaklandside)
  • S.F. Approves Residential Office Tower (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Pledges to Upzone Housing (Berkeleyside)
  • 35 People Killed by Reckless Drivers and Retrograde Traffic Engineers and Officials in 2022 (Oaklandside)
  • Thieves Break into Garages, Steal Expensive Bikes (SFChron)
  • More on Oakland Bay Bridge Lights (SFChron)
  • More on Cleaning a San Francisco Storm Drain (SFStandard)
  • Money to Help Properties Damaged by Storms (SFExaminer)
  • Film Examines Ros Pak’s Rise to Power (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Remote Work Spells Doom for Downtown Tax Revenue (AmericanCity&County)
  • Commentary: Central Subway so Infrequent it’s Basically Useless (SFExaminer)

