Bay Area Lawmakers Push for More Transit Funds (SFStandard, SFChron)

More Housing Near MacArthur BART (Oaklandside)

S.F. Approves Residential Office Tower (SFChron)

Berkeley Pledges to Upzone Housing (Berkeleyside)

35 People Killed by Reckless Drivers and Retrograde Traffic Engineers and Officials in 2022 (Oaklandside)

Thieves Break into Garages, Steal Expensive Bikes (SFChron)

More on Oakland Bay Bridge Lights (SFChron)

More on Cleaning a San Francisco Storm Drain (SFStandard)

Money to Help Properties Damaged by Storms (SFExaminer)

Film Examines Ros Pak’s Rise to Power (SFStandard)

Commentary: Remote Work Spells Doom for Downtown Tax Revenue (AmericanCity&County)

Commentary: Central Subway so Infrequent it’s Basically Useless (SFExaminer)

