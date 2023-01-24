Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Ridership Highest in Months (SFExaminer)
  • BART Not Stopping at Lafayette (SFStandard)
  • ‘Mayors’ of Slow Streets (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian at Franklin and Eddy (SFGate)
  • Oakland Cop is Hit and Run Driver (SFStandardOaklandside)
  • Why Doesn’t Berkeley Have More Condos? (Berkeleyside)
  • Walking all the Streets of Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Did ‘Bioswales’ Work? (SFChron)
  • Artist Steals Muni Maps (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Carbon Neutrality Won’t be Easy with Transit Ridership Low (MercNews)
  • Commentary: High Security Deposits Contributing to Housing Crisis (SFChron)
  • Commentary: S.F.’s ‘Free’ Bathroom? (SFChron)

