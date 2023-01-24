Today’s Headlines

Transit Ridership Highest in Months (SFExaminer)

BART Not Stopping at Lafayette (SFStandard)

‘Mayors’ of Slow Streets (SFChron)

Driver Kills Pedestrian at Franklin and Eddy (SFGate)

Oakland Cop is Hit and Run Driver (SFStandard, Oaklandside)

Why Doesn’t Berkeley Have More Condos? (Berkeleyside)

Walking all the Streets of Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Did ‘Bioswales’ Work? (SFChron)

Artist Steals Muni Maps (SFStandard)

Commentary: Carbon Neutrality Won’t be Easy with Transit Ridership Low (MercNews)

Commentary: High Security Deposits Contributing to Housing Crisis (SFChron)

Commentary: S.F.’s ‘Free’ Bathroom? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?