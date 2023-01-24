Today’s Headlines
- Transit Ridership Highest in Months (SFExaminer)
- BART Not Stopping at Lafayette (SFStandard)
- ‘Mayors’ of Slow Streets (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian at Franklin and Eddy (SFGate)
- Oakland Cop is Hit and Run Driver (SFStandard, Oaklandside)
- Why Doesn’t Berkeley Have More Condos? (Berkeleyside)
- Walking all the Streets of Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Did ‘Bioswales’ Work? (SFChron)
- Artist Steals Muni Maps (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Carbon Neutrality Won’t be Easy with Transit Ridership Low (MercNews)
- Commentary: High Security Deposits Contributing to Housing Crisis (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F.’s ‘Free’ Bathroom? (SFChron)
