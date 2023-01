Today’s Headlines

Damaged Track in Oakland Delays BART (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFStandard)

BART Director Censured for Choice of Words (SFGate)

BART Finances Remain in Jeopardy (CBSLocal)

Where Will Regional Measure 3 Money Go? (MarinIJ)

San Rafael Safety Project Nets Grant (MarinIJ)

Sue to Force S.F. to Build Housing? (48Hills)

Will S.F. Reach Housing Goals? (Axios)

Berkeley Mayor’s Next Steps (DailyCalifornian)

Cruise Passengers Fall Asleep, Causing Emergency Response (Wired)

I Started a Bike Bus, You Can Too (Wired)

Commentary: Oakland Police Dept. is Own Worst Enemy (SFChron)

