S.F. to Begin Work on No Bike Lane, Bummer Market Street (KQED)

BART Oversaw $350K Homeless Program that Treated One Person (TimesHerald)

SMART Gains Money, Riders (Governing)

Harvey Milk Plaza Should Break Ground this Summer (BayAreaReporter)

What’s Your Neighborhood’s Climate Impact? (NYTimes)

Lyft Plans Charging Scooter Docks (Bloomberg)

YIMBYs Praise S.F. Housing Plan (SFExaminer)

Could AI Save Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)

Angry Social Media Posts Most Likely to Originate in Train Stations (Trains)

Commentary: Restore 38 Geary to Full Service (RichmondReview)

Commentary: How Fake Environmental Reviews Kill Housing (SFChron)

