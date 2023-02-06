Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. to Begin Work on No Bike Lane, Bummer Market Street (KQED)
  • BART Oversaw $350K Homeless Program that Treated One Person (TimesHerald)
  • SMART Gains Money, Riders (Governing)
  • Harvey Milk Plaza Should Break Ground this Summer (BayAreaReporter)
  • What’s Your Neighborhood’s Climate Impact? (NYTimes)
  • Lyft Plans Charging Scooter Docks (Bloomberg)
  • YIMBYs Praise S.F. Housing Plan (SFExaminer)
  • Could AI Save Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)
  • Angry Social Media Posts Most Likely to Originate in Train Stations (Trains)
  • Commentary: Restore 38 Geary to Full Service (RichmondReview)
  • Commentary: How Fake Environmental Reviews Kill Housing (SFChron)

