Today’s Headlines

SFMTA’s Budget Woes (SFChron)

Muni Passenger Satisfaction Rises (SFBay)

On Salesforce Park (SFGate)

Plan to Barricade Capp Street (SFChron)

Urban Alchemy and Saving San Francisco Streets (SFStandard)

Richmond’s Deadly Greenway Gap (EastBayTimes)

Google San Jose Village Makes Progress (EastBayTimes)

Advocates Push for Less Parking in San Jose (MercuryNews)

Weather will Warm, Bringing Pollution (SFChron)

Commentary: YIMBYs to Sue Bay Area Cities (SFChron)

Commentary: Newsom’s Plan to Tax Big Oil is Talk (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Restore Bus Service on Ashby (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?