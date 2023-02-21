This Week: Micromobility, Smart City Cycling, American Rescue Plan
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! Making Micromobility Work in San Francisco. San Francisco is starting a citywide planning process, the Active Communities Plan, to foster adoption of all forms of active mobility that can legally operate on bike lanes, such as bicycles, wheelchairs, scooters, or other electric devices. Join SPUR to hear about this plan. Tuesday/today, February 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday/today! Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this class covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. This is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic, and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Tuesday/today, February 21, 5:30-7 p.m. Registration required. North Beach Library, 850 Columbus Avenue, S.F.
- Thursday Federal Funds for BIPOC Owned Businesses. The Federal government has given states billions of dollars that can be used to help small businesses. This funding, coupled with philanthropic investments, could drive both a more equitable economic recovery and progress towards meaningful economic security for BIPOC communities and help close the racial wealth gap. Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, February 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Car Free John Shelley Drive in McLaren Park. Join the Rec and Park’s Department for a discussion on the future of John Shelley Drive, including a proposed car-free promenade segment on the Western portion of the road. Thursday, February 23, 6 p.m. Join via Zoom.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, February 24, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Join this Bike East Bay class and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. This two-hour, online workshop is for adults and teens. Saturday, February 25, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.