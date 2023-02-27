Today’s Headlines
- Major Changes for Muni 29 Sunset (SFExaminer)
- BART’s Homeless Crisis (SFStandard)
- Funds to Study Removing 980 (CBSLocal)
- High Speed Rail Meets U.S. Transportation Needs (GovTech)
- More on Andrew Fremier’s Appointment at MTC (MarinIJ)
- How Many Office Workers Were Lost in Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)
- Oakland Joins S.F. in Putting up Barriers to Stop Sex Workers (CBSLocal)
- Oakland Sideshows Continue (SFChron)
- Office Buildings that Could Become Housing (SFChron)
- Questions on Ending Remote Public Comment in San Francisco (48Hills)
- S.F. Ranked Third Best City for Retirees (KRON4)
- Best Things to do in the Financial District (TravelLens)
