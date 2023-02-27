Today’s Headlines

Major Changes for Muni 29 Sunset (SFExaminer)

BART’s Homeless Crisis (SFStandard)

Funds to Study Removing 980 (CBSLocal)

High Speed Rail Meets U.S. Transportation Needs (GovTech)

More on Andrew Fremier’s Appointment at MTC (MarinIJ)

How Many Office Workers Were Lost in Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)

Oakland Joins S.F. in Putting up Barriers to Stop Sex Workers (CBSLocal)

Oakland Sideshows Continue (SFChron)

Office Buildings that Could Become Housing (SFChron)

Questions on Ending Remote Public Comment in San Francisco (48Hills)

S.F. Ranked Third Best City for Retirees (KRON4)

Best Things to do in the Financial District (TravelLens)

