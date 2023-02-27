Today’s Headlines

  • Major Changes for Muni 29 Sunset (SFExaminer)
  • BART’s Homeless Crisis (SFStandard)
  • Funds to Study Removing 980 (CBSLocal)
  • High Speed Rail Meets U.S. Transportation Needs (GovTech)
  • More on Andrew Fremier’s Appointment at MTC (MarinIJ)
  • How Many Office Workers Were Lost in Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)
  • Oakland Joins S.F. in Putting up Barriers to Stop Sex Workers (CBSLocal)
  • Oakland Sideshows Continue (SFChron)
  • Office Buildings that Could Become Housing (SFChron)
  • Questions on Ending Remote Public Comment in San Francisco (48Hills)
  • S.F. Ranked Third Best City for Retirees (KRON4)
  • Best Things to do in the Financial District (TravelLens)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?