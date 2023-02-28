Today’s Headlines

Why BART Cancels Trains (SFChron)

More on Transit’s ‘Fiscal Cliff’ (GovTech)

More on BART Increasing Police Presence (RailwayAge)

More on Money to Study Dismantling I-980 (EastBayTimes)

Great Highway Closes (SFExaminer)

More on Bill to Help Developers Convert Offices to Housing (SFChron)

Newsom Calls People’s Park Anti Housing Activists NIMBYs (SFGate)

What’s Been Learned About Automated Cars (TheCoversation)

Bad Drivers go to Tahoe (SFGate)

Off Shore Wind Farms (SFExaminer)

Commentary: How to Clean up Truck Pollution (SFChron)

