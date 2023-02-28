Today’s Headlines

  • Why BART Cancels Trains (SFChron)
  • More on Transit’s ‘Fiscal Cliff’ (GovTech)
  • More on BART Increasing Police Presence (RailwayAge)
  • More on Money to Study Dismantling I-980 (EastBayTimes)
  • Great Highway Closes (SFExaminer)
  • More on Bill to Help Developers Convert Offices to Housing (SFChron)
  • Newsom Calls People’s Park Anti Housing Activists NIMBYs (SFGate)
  • What’s Been Learned About Automated Cars (TheCoversation)
  • Bad Drivers go to Tahoe (SFGate)
  • Off Shore Wind Farms (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: How to Clean up Truck Pollution (SFChron)

