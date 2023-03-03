Today’s Headlines
- Advocates Want Police Funds Shifted to Road Safety (Oaklandside)
- Salesforce to Cut Office Space in Another Blow to Downtown (SFChron)
- Store Liable for Car Crashes for Not Wearing Bright Colors? (SFExaminer)
- Understanding New Jaywalking Law (SFExaminer)
- State Committee to Look at Highway Removals (KALW)
- More on 101 Widening (NBCBayArea)
- Berkeley Wants “Resident Buy in” on Fire Safety Because Parking (Berkeleyside)
- Majority Afraid of Robocars (Planetizen)
- Oakland’s Lucky Duck Bicycle Cafe to Close (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Newsom Needs to Stop Talking and Take Action on CEQA (SFChron)
- Commentary: Columnist Boosts Gas-Industry Hydrogen Hoax (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: High Speed Rail Remains a Bargain (EastBayTimes)
