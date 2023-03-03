Today’s Headlines

Advocates Want Police Funds Shifted to Road Safety (Oaklandside)

Salesforce to Cut Office Space in Another Blow to Downtown (SFChron)

Store Liable for Car Crashes for Not Wearing Bright Colors? (SFExaminer)

Understanding New Jaywalking Law (SFExaminer)

State Committee to Look at Highway Removals (KALW)

More on 101 Widening (NBCBayArea)

Berkeley Wants “Resident Buy in” on Fire Safety Because Parking (Berkeleyside)

Majority Afraid of Robocars (Planetizen)

Oakland’s Lucky Duck Bicycle Cafe to Close (SFStandard)

Commentary: Newsom Needs to Stop Talking and Take Action on CEQA (SFChron)

Commentary: Columnist Boosts Gas-Industry Hydrogen Hoax (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: High Speed Rail Remains a Bargain (EastBayTimes)

