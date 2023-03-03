Today’s Headlines

  • Advocates Want Police Funds Shifted to Road Safety (Oaklandside)
  • Salesforce to Cut Office Space in Another Blow to Downtown (SFChron)
  • Store Liable for Car Crashes for Not Wearing Bright Colors? (SFExaminer)
  • Understanding New Jaywalking Law (SFExaminer)
  • State Committee to Look at Highway Removals (KALW)
  • More on 101 Widening (NBCBayArea)
  • Berkeley Wants “Resident Buy in” on Fire Safety Because Parking (Berkeleyside)
  • Majority Afraid of Robocars (Planetizen)
  • Oakland’s Lucky Duck Bicycle Cafe to Close (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Newsom Needs to Stop Talking and Take Action on CEQA (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Columnist Boosts Gas-Industry Hydrogen Hoax (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: High Speed Rail Remains a Bargain (EastBayTimes)

