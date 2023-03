Today’s Headlines

Lawmaker Quits BART Oversight Committee, Wants More Oversight (SFStandard)

Clipper Error Charges BART Rider Over 100x for One Ride (SFGate)

Predicting Transit Ridership (Governing)

BART Rocks to Bach (SFExaminer)

Lock in Lower Ferry Fares? (AlamedaPost)

San Mateo Increases Parking Tickets (EastBayTimes)

Fines, Fares and Details on 101 Widening (SFGate)

YIMBYs Sue Sausalito over Underwater Housing (SFChron)

Study Shows Bay Area Affordable for Renters? (SFChron)

Maybe it’s Time for More Rail to Tahoe? (SFGate)

Letters: E Bikes are Sinister? (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: What’s Next for Bay Bridge Lights? (SFChron)

