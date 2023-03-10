Today’s Headlines
- More on BART Inspector General Resigning (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on Fatal SamTrans Bus Crash (NBCBayArea)
- Per-Mile Driving Fee on Bay Area Highways? (SFChron)
- Public Comment Needs Overhauled (Berkeleyside)
- Exploring San Francisco by Bike (SFGate)
- Can you Afford to Live in these Cities? (Fox8)
- What Climate Change Means for Vulnerable Populations (DailyCampus)
- Reducing Affordable Housing Requirements? (48Hills)
- Back to Office Uncertainty (NorthBayBizJournal)
- Tech Billionaire Gives $$ to Retail Districts (SFChron)
- Goats in San Francisco (OriginalNewsbreak)
- Commentary: Building the Affordable Housing S.F. Needs (SFExaminer)
