This Week: SFMTA Board, Future of SB 9, Biking at Night
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. The SFMTA Board will vote whether or not to “pilot” a center-running, unprotected, bi-directional bike lane in the center of Valencia Street sandwiched between moving lanes of traffic. Tuesday, April 4, 1 p.m. Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. Or comment remotely. Public Comment Call-In: 415.655.0001 Access Code: 2495 036 2708# Password: 6822#
- Wednesday The Future of SB 9: Building Small Scale Housing in California. Join SPUR for a discussion on how SB 9 can facilitate the construction of more small-scale housing. Wednesday, April 5, 6-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Biking at Night. It is important to plan ahead and make sure you always have the right equipment when biking at night. Come learn how with Bike East Bay. Wednesday, April 5, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike SF Coffee Club. This is the place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, April 7, 8-9 a.m. Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Experience Exhibit: Tour Japantown’s Newest Housing Development. Catalyze SV and San José Arts Advocates will host a tour of Japantown’s newest housing development Exhibit. Friday, April 7, 4-7 p.m. 525 North 7th Street, San José.
- Saturday Spring Ride 2023: Three Bears from Orinda BART. Challenge yourself and explore popular cycling routes this spring on this Bike East Bay Ride. Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Starts and ends at 11 Camino Pablo, Orinda BART Station, Orinda.
