Today’s Headlines

Officials Talk About Protected Bike Lanes After Death of Ethan Boyes (SFChron)

Ethan Boyes’s Obituary (SFChron)

Why Transit is at a Pivotal Moment (CapPubRadio)

Caltrain Budget Deficit (SFStandard)

Ferry Recoups Ridership (SFExaminer)

Driver Strikes Pedestrian and Building in Marina District (SFStandard)

New Barriers for Capp Street (MissionLocal)

Dashcam Footage Shows Driverless Cars Jamming Streets (Wired)

But Driverless Cars aren’t Really that Bad? (Forbes)

BART Records Announcement by Kids with Autism (CBSLocal)

Commentary: Supervisor Chan Using Food Bank to Put Cars Back in Parks? (SFChron)

