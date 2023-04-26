Today’s Headlines

  • MTA Breaks Ground on Valencia Center Running Bike Lane (Mission Local)
  • Currently Short on Supplies So Will Begin with Flimsy Thin Plastic Bollards (Mission Local)
  • It’s Probably Good for His Health That Roger Is on Sabbatical (StreetsblogSF)
  • Desire to Keep Side Streets for Cars Behind Push for Center Running Bike Lanes? (Scott.Mn)
  • Still No Answers in Traffic Death of Ethan Boyes (Chron)
  • Proposal to Toll Highway 37 Stirs Up Anger (ABC, Chron)
  • Office Depot Closes in DTSF (GATE)
  • Will Cracks in Labor Coalition Open Door for YIMBY Wins? (East Bay Times)
  • Canada Is Looking to the U.S. for Ways to Stem Transit Violence. (CBC)