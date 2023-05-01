Today’s Headlines

  • State Troopers Heading to SF Today, What to Expect (GATE)
  • BART Director Lateefah Simon is Running for Congress (KQED)
  • Displaced Residents from Coliseum Area Complex Want BART to Intercede with Developer (KQED)
  • SF Startup Plans “Futuristic” Water Taxis (Chron)
  • Berkeley Spends $250,000 on First 24-Hour Public Restroom (Berkeleyside)
  • Lyft Is Laying Off More Than 1,000 Employees, 1/4 of its Workforce. (CNBC)
  • CA Meets Zero Emission Vehicle Goals Two Years Early (Examiner)
  • CARB Adopts Clean Fleets Rule; No More New Diesel Trucks after 2036 (NRDC)
  • It’s Cold (Chron)

