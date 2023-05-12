Today Headlines
- Street Safety Advocates in SF Are Taking DIY to a Whole New Level (The Frisc)
- Examiner Talk to Supe. Safai about Challenge to Breed
- Environmental Issues at Play in Sacramento (NRDC)
- U. Berkeley Loses Developer for Homeless Housing Project (Chron)
- Developer Promised 125 Units. UB Says It’s Moving on with Project (Berkeleyside)
- If California’s Air Quality Regulations Are So Strict, Why Is the Air Quality Bad? (LAT)
- L.A. Might Replace Some Peak-Hour No Parking Lanes With Bus, Bike Lanes (KTLA)
- Policing-Only Approach to Homelessness and Mental Health Failing Transit (Transit Center)
