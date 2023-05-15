Today’s Headlines

  • Mayor Breed Says Her Car Was Broken Into (Chron)
  • But How Will They Know to Hate Bike Lanes? AM Radio Being Removed from Cars (GATE)
  • Budget Deficit Grows; Newsom Proposes More Cuts (No New $ for Transit) (CalMattersMercury News)
  • Cuts Show Gov.’s “Changing Priorities” (Examiner)
  • Oversight Group to Berkeley PD Resign in Protest (Bekeleyside)
  • Op/Ed: Stop Punishing Poor People for Not Being Able to Pay Parking Tickets (Chron)
  • Buttigieg Said Tesla’s “Autopilot” Feature Is Misleadingly Named (AP)
  • High Speed Rail Program Completes Signature Ciaduct in Fresno (KTLA)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF