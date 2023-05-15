Today’s Headlines

Mayor Breed Says Her Car Was Broken Into (Chron)

But How Will They Know to Hate Bike Lanes? AM Radio Being Removed from Cars (GATE)

Budget Deficit Grows; Newsom Proposes More Cuts (No New $ for Transit) (CalMatters, Mercury News)

Cuts Show Gov.’s “Changing Priorities” (Examiner)

Oversight Group to Berkeley PD Resign in Protest (Bekeleyside)

Op/Ed: Stop Punishing Poor People for Not Being Able to Pay Parking Tickets (Chron)

Buttigieg Said Tesla’s “Autopilot” Feature Is Misleadingly Named (AP)

High Speed Rail Program Completes Signature Ciaduct in Fresno (KTLA)

