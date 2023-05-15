Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Breed Says Her Car Was Broken Into (Chron)
- But How Will They Know to Hate Bike Lanes? AM Radio Being Removed from Cars (GATE)
- Budget Deficit Grows; Newsom Proposes More Cuts (No New $ for Transit) (CalMatters, Mercury News)
- Cuts Show Gov.’s “Changing Priorities” (Examiner)
- Oversight Group to Berkeley PD Resign in Protest (Bekeleyside)
- Op/Ed: Stop Punishing Poor People for Not Being Able to Pay Parking Tickets (Chron)
- Buttigieg Said Tesla’s “Autopilot” Feature Is Misleadingly Named (AP)
- High Speed Rail Program Completes Signature Ciaduct in Fresno (KTLA)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF