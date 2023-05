Today’s Headlines

Push for Walkable Communities Growing (SFGate)

Cyber Scare for Public Transit (WashPost)

Highway to Close for SMART Train Repairs (SFChron)

San Francisco Bicycling Fatalities Per Capita (Axios)

Automated Cars Could Start Charging Soon (TechCrunch)

Turmoil at Berkeley Transportation Division (Berkeleyside)

Good Eats Along Muni’s 38 Geary (SFExaminer)

Oakland Pop-Up Crosswalk (Oaklandside)

More Street Closures for Bay to Breakers (SFGate)

Newsom and Environmental Review on Housing (CalMatters)

Obit for Chester Hartman (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?