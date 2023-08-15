Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 15

8:08 AM PDT on August 15, 2023

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

How To Take a Freeway Fight to the Next Level

August 15, 2023
Events

This Week: Geary BRT, HSR in Five Years, Spillover Parking

August 14, 2023
Athletes and Celebrities

‘Wire’ Creator (and Camera Foe) David Simon Has Received 16 School Zone Speeding Tickets in His Beloved Baltimore

They say that those who can't, teach. But this hard-boiled writer's record of recidivist reckless driving suggests that those who write about crime commit them, too.

Jonah Schwarz
August 14, 2023
bicycle lanes

Could Building Bike Lanes Become America’s Next Big Infrastructure Project?

Bike lanes and trails aren't just small, local projects; they're key components of a national effort to end climate change. A new advocacy tool seeks to get Americans to treat them as such.

August 14, 2023
See all posts