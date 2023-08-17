Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 17

8:15 AM PDT on August 17, 2023

  • Police Arrest Driver who Killed Little Girl (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)
  • Dangerous History of 4th and King Intersection (SFStandard)
  • Person on Trackway Delays BART (SFStandard)
  • Cruise Blames Pedestrian for Traffic Jam? (SFExaminer)
  • Treasure Island's Driverless Shuttle (SFStandard)
  • San Francisco Asks Regulators to Halt AV Rollout (SFChron)
  • When Waymo Will Start Raking in the Dough (SFStandard)
  • Residential Tower Approved for SoMa (SFGate)
  • What Can Oakland City Council do About Safety? (Oaklandside)
  • Will a Whole Foods Revitalize Geary/Masonic Area? (SFChron)
  • Prom on JFK Promenade and Other Street Events (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Don't Blame Favorite NIMBY Tool for Housing Crisis? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Moving a Farmer's Market is Not What the City Needs (SFChron)

