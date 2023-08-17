Headlines, August 17

- Police Arrest Driver who Killed Little Girl (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)
- Dangerous History of 4th and King Intersection (SFStandard)
- Person on Trackway Delays BART (SFStandard)
- Cruise Blames Pedestrian for Traffic Jam? (SFExaminer)
- Treasure Island's Driverless Shuttle (SFStandard)
- San Francisco Asks Regulators to Halt AV Rollout (SFChron)
- When Waymo Will Start Raking in the Dough (SFStandard)
- Residential Tower Approved for SoMa (SFGate)
- What Can Oakland City Council do About Safety? (Oaklandside)
- Will a Whole Foods Revitalize Geary/Masonic Area? (SFChron)
- Prom on JFK Promenade and Other Street Events (SFStandard)
- Letters: Don't Blame Favorite NIMBY Tool for Housing Crisis? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Moving a Farmer's Market is Not What the City Needs (SFChron)
