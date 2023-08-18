Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 18

8:29 AM PDT on August 18, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Complete High Speed Rail in Five Years? (KTLA)
  • BART Getting Rid of Old Trains (SFChron)
  • Caltrain to Test Electric Train with Batteries to Extend Range (Trains)
  • San Francisco Fighting PUC on Robocar Rollout (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Crash Between Emergency Vehicle and Cruise (SFChron)
  • More on Lack of Bike Path on Oakland Bay Bridge Western Span (SFStandard)
  • More on Autonomous Shuttle on Treasure Island (KTVU)
  • S.F. Tourists Coming Back (SFChron)
  • More Bad News for Downtown? (SFGate)
  • Irving Street Affordable Housing Approval Stands (MissionLocal)
  • San Jose Park Remains in Disrepair (SJSpotlight)
  • Obit for Peter Rich, Berkeley Bike Shop Owner (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

