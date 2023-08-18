Headlines, August 18

Complete High Speed Rail in Five Years? ( KTLA

BART Getting Rid of Old Trains ( SFChron

Caltrain to Test Electric Train with Batteries to Extend Range ( Trains

SFStandard) San Francisco Fighting PUC on Robocar Rollout ( SFGate

Crash Between Emergency Vehicle and Cruise ( SFChron

More on Lack of Bike Path on Oakland Bay Bridge Western Span ( SFStandard

More on Autonomous Shuttle on Treasure Island ( KTVU

S.F. Tourists Coming Back ( SFChron

More Bad News for Downtown? ( SFGate

Irving Street Affordable Housing Approval Stands ( MissionLocal

San Jose Park Remains in Disrepair ( SJSpotlight

Obit for Peter Rich, Berkeley Bike Shop Owner ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?