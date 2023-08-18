Headlines, August 18

- Complete High Speed Rail in Five Years? (KTLA)
- BART Getting Rid of Old Trains (SFChron)
- Caltrain to Test Electric Train with Batteries to Extend Range (Trains)
- San Francisco Fighting PUC on Robocar Rollout (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Crash Between Emergency Vehicle and Cruise (SFChron)
- More on Lack of Bike Path on Oakland Bay Bridge Western Span (SFStandard)
- More on Autonomous Shuttle on Treasure Island (KTVU)
- S.F. Tourists Coming Back (SFChron)
- More Bad News for Downtown? (SFGate)
- Irving Street Affordable Housing Approval Stands (MissionLocal)
- San Jose Park Remains in Disrepair (SJSpotlight)
- Obit for Peter Rich, Berkeley Bike Shop Owner (SFChron)
