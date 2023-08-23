Today's Headlines
Headlines, August 23
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
See all posts
Streetsblog Edits Mayor’s Statement on Child Killed by a Motorist at 4th and King
A four-year-old child died because of a reckless motorist and a dangerously designed intersection next to the Caltrain Station. However, there are equally dangerous environments long ignored throughout the city. In line with that fact, Streetsblog is offering the following corrections/modifications to the mayor's statement.