Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 23

8:35 AM PDT on August 23, 2023

  • Guerrilla Safety Installation at 4th and King (KTVU)
  • Safety Rally at 4th and King (SFExaminer)
  • Scott Wiener Tours BART Fare Gates (SFStandard)
  • Cruise/Waymo Lobby Regulators (SFStandard)
  • More on Cruise Outside Lands Meltdown (SFExaminer)
  • Struggles to Redevelop Mid-Market Neighborhood (SFChron)
  • Developers of Sunset Tower Sue S.F. (SFChron)
  • Wildfires and Bay Area Air Quality (SFChron)
  • Psychology of Global Warming (SFChron)
  • BART Themed Wedding (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Still Needs a Bridge Toll to Fund Transit (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Peninsula Needs an Integrated Rail Plan (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Grocery Delivery May Not Reduce Driving As Proponents Claim, Data Show

August 23, 2023
Vision Zero

Streetsblog Edits Mayor’s Statement on Child Killed by a Motorist at 4th and King

A four-year-old child died because of a reckless motorist and a dangerously designed intersection next to the Caltrain Station. However, there are equally dangerous environments long ignored throughout the city. In line with that fact, Streetsblog is offering the following corrections/modifications to the mayor's statement.

Roger Rudick and
(and Mayor London Breed)
August 23, 2023
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Why Young People of Color Must Be At the Forefront of the Mobility Justice Movement

August 22, 2023
