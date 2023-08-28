Call to Action: Sign Petition to Ban Right on Red

Allowing drivers to turn right on red is dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. That's why it's banned overseas and why other cities, such as New York, have banned it locally. San Francisco needs to join the ranks of progressive cities that ban this unsafe practice.
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Implementing No Turn On Red (NTOR) increases safety for people crossing the street, especially families, seniors, and people living with disabilities. NTOR also makes driving safer and more intuitive for drivers, resulting in less stress and more predictability for people driving. NTOR is proven to increase safety and make crossing easier, safer, and less stressful, including where it's been implemented in San Francisco.
San Francisco can — and should — implement No Turn On Red citywide, and you can help make it a reality. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has the authority to implement NTOR citywide, and the SFMTA Board of Directors can approve NTOR citywide and direct staff to install NTOR signs — required by state law — throughout the city.