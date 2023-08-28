Today's Headlines
Headlines, August 28
Call to Action: Sign Petition to Ban Right on Red
Allowing drivers to turn right on red is dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. That's why it's banned overseas and why other cities, such as New York, have banned it locally. San Francisco needs to join the ranks of progressive cities that ban this unsafe practice.
Weekend Roundup: Bullet Train Orders, Fixing BART
...and Biketopia tickets on sale