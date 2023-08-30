Headlines, August 30

Spare the Air Alert ( SFChron

Working out in Smokey Air ( SFChron

Five High/Higher Speed Rail Projects in the U.S. ( WashPost

Mid-Market Revitalization Plan ( SFChron

More on S.F. Center Mall Woes ( SFGate

Japantown as Model for Downtown Comeback? ( SFExaminer

Mental Health Center for Market Street ( SFStandard

Homelessness and Drug Use vs. Dreamforce ( SFChron

Pickleball Brings New Heights of NIMBYism ( SFChron

More on Robotaxis ( theFrisc

State May Help Oil Companies Sell Petroleum-Derived Hydrogen ( SFStandard

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?