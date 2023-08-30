Headlines, August 30

- Spare the Air Alert (SFChron)
- Working out in Smokey Air (SFChron)
- Five High/Higher Speed Rail Projects in the U.S. (WashPost)
- Mid-Market Revitalization Plan (SFChron)
- More on S.F. Center Mall Woes (SFGate)
- Japantown as Model for Downtown Comeback? (SFExaminer)
- Mental Health Center for Market Street (SFStandard)
- Homelessness and Drug Use vs. Dreamforce (SFChron)
- Pickleball Brings New Heights of NIMBYism (SFChron)
- More on Robotaxis (theFrisc)
- State May Help Oil Companies Sell Petroleum-Derived Hydrogen (SFStandard)
