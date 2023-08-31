Today's Headlines
Headlines, August 31
Labor Day Weekend Roundup: Protected Bike Lanes on 17th, More Juice for Caltrain
...and September is Transit Month
Talking Headways Podcast: A Bootcamp for Infrastructure
This week we're joined by Dr. Robert Blaine of the National League of Cities to chat about local grant writing capacity.
Commentary: SFMTA Needs to Tow Bike Lane Parkers
It wouldn't take a lot of tows to get people thinking more carefully about where they park.