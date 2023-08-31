Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 31

8:04 AM PDT on August 31, 2023

  • Smokey Air, When will it Clear? (SFChron, Berkeleyside, SFGate)
  • More on Developers of New 'Walkable' City? (SFGate)
  • S.F. 'Zombie' Buildings (SFChron)
  • Credit Cards for Direct Fare Payment (NFCW)
  • More on Robotaxi Crashes (SFStandard)
  • Valley Link to Use Hydrogen Trains (BizTimes)
  • Transit Schedules over Labor Day Weekend (SFChron)
  • Funds to Spruce up the Neighborhood (SFStandard)
  • More on Housing Coming to 'People's Park' (SFGate)
  • More Asphalt, More Lanes, Just one More (SFGate)
  • Lower Haight Stinks (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Bike Lanes

Labor Day Weekend Roundup: Protected Bike Lanes on 17th, More Juice for Caltrain

...and September is Transit Month

August 31, 2023
Podcast

Talking Headways Podcast: A Bootcamp for Infrastructure

This week we're joined by Dr. Robert Blaine of the National League of Cities to chat about local grant writing capacity.

August 31, 2023
Bike Lanes

Commentary: SFMTA Needs to Tow Bike Lane Parkers

It wouldn't take a lot of tows to get people thinking more carefully about where they park.

August 30, 2023
