Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 2

8:15 AM PST on December 2, 2025

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Traffic Calming

SFMTA Preps to Remove Kirkham Neck Down

Last Streetsblog reported on it, the neck down at Kirkham and 9th was working fine for safety. But drivers complained, so it's gotta go

December 2, 2025
Fundraising

Donate Today for a Stronger Streetsblog Tomorrow

If it's in your budget, consider donating to Streetsblog today!

December 2, 2025
Acid Test: Will Doing Ayahuasca Finally Get Drug Agents to Stop Parking in the Bike Lane?

December 1, 2025
Sunset

Advocates React to New New Sunset Supervisor

Let's hope this Supe works out better than Beya Alcaraz

December 1, 2025
Events

This Week: Bikes on BART, Waymo on Market Street, Community Repair

December 1, 2025
See all posts