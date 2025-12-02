Headlines, December 2

- BART Crime Numbers (ABC7)
- Oakland to get 18 Speed Cameras (Oaklandside)
- More on District 4's New Supervisor (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Did Alan Wong Take a Position on Sunset Dunes? (SFStandard)
- Update on Bay Area Bench Collective (DailyCal)
- A Look at the Street Safety Teams in the Mission (SFStandard)
- Marin and Plan 2050 (MarinIJ)
- Coffee Shop Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
- Waymo Hits Dog (MissionLocal)
- Where to Take Shoppers in San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Editorial: Corte Madera Underpass Mural is a Nice Touch (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?