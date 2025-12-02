Donate Today for a Stronger Streetsblog Tomorrow

Skip to Content
As a non-profit publication, Streetsblog San Francisco relies on reader donations to maintain our high quality of reporting. If you don’t need to read anymore, you can start by clicking here to go directly to our donorbox page or here to see all of our donation options.

As we look ahead to 2026, we’re asking for your support to keep Streetsblog San Francisco strong, independent, and focused on the issues that shape mobility and equity in the Bay Area.

Last week we wrote about our plans to expand coverage in the Bay Area through a citizen journalism initiative to cover the largest transit agencies and the East Bay. If you are interested in supporting that effort, click here to learn more and make a donation.

For years, Streetsblog SF has been a vital watchdog and a trusted source for reporting on safer streets, sustainable transportation, and the policies that move our region forward. Whether we’re covering SFMTA decisions, regional transit funding, Vision Zero, bike and pedestrian improvements, or the day-to-day work of advocates pushing for a more livable city, our mission remains the same: to inform, to hold leaders accountable, and to elevate the voices fighting for a better San Francisco.

Our newsroom is small but deeply committed—and we can only continue this work with your help.

Streetsblog SF is nonprofit and community-supported. We don’t run paywalls or rely on click-driven coverage. Instead, we count on readers like you who know that independent transportation journalism matters—especially in a city where infrastructure, housing, transit reliability, and street safety affect every resident.

Your tax-deductible donation today directly supports:

  • Reporting on decisions that impact transit riders, cyclists, and pedestrians.
  • Spotlighting community-led efforts to improve safety and accessibility.
  • Providing daily, in-depth coverage that policymakers and advocates rely on.

If you value this reporting, please consider a gift of any amount—$15, $50, $250, or whatever you can contribute. Every donation helps us continue pushing for a safer, more sustainable, more people-centered San Francisco.

Thanks for your readership and your support.

With appreciation,
The Streetsblog San Francisco Team

