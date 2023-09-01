Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 1

8:20 AM PDT on September 1, 2023

  • Little Girl's Death Again Underscores Need for Protected Bike Lanes (Oaklandside)
  • San Francisco and LA's Vision Zero Failures (LATimes)
  • More on BART Running Shorter Trains (SFStandard)
  • More on Second Caltrain Substation (MassTransit)
  • BART Police Win Award (RailwayAge)
  • Big Downtown Plans Often Fall Short (SFChron)
  • Another Downtown Office Building Sells at Discount (SFChron)
  • Sunset Skyscraper is Back (SFStandard)
  • Tech 'Utopia' Renderings (SFStandard, SFChron)
  • Here Come Driverless Trucks (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Should Welcome a New City (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, natioron)nal headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will be off Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USATransit

How a New Drug Testing Rule from USDOT Could Help Alleviate the Bus Operator Crisis

September 1, 2023
Bike Lanes

Labor Day Weekend Roundup: Protected Bike Lanes on 17th, More Juice for Caltrain

...and September is Transit Month

August 31, 2023
Podcast

Talking Headways Podcast: A Bootcamp for Infrastructure

This week we're joined by Dr. Robert Blaine of the National League of Cities to chat about local grant writing capacity.

August 31, 2023
See all posts