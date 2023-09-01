Headlines, September 1

Little Girl's Death Again Underscores Need for Protected Bike Lanes ( Oaklandside

San Francisco and LA's Vision Zero Failures ( LATimes

More on BART Running Shorter Trains ( SFStandard

More on Second Caltrain Substation ( MassTransit

BART Police Win Award ( RailwayAge

Big Downtown Plans Often Fall Short ( SFChron

Another Downtown Office Building Sells at Discount ( SFChron

Sunset Skyscraper is Back ( SFStandard

SFChron) Tech 'Utopia' Renderings ( SFStandard

Here Come Driverless Trucks ( SFChron

Commentary: Bay Area Should Welcome a New City ( SFExaminer

Streetsblog will be off Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday.