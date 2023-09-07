Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 7

8:26 AM PDT on September 7, 2023

  • Did New IKEA Impact BART Ridership? (SFChron)
  • UN Plaza Park Breaks Ground (SFChron)
  • Can an Architectural Center Revive FiDi? (SFChron)
  • Does AI Offer Hope for S.F. Downtown? (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • Vigil for Little Girl Killed by Driver at Lake Merritt (KTVU)
  • Waymo Says its Cars are Safer than Human Drivers (NBCBayArea)
  • El Cerrito Gets Grants for TOD/Affordable Housing (EastBayTimes)
  • E-Bikes Now Allowed on Many East Bay Park Trails (Berkeleyside)
  • About Dragon Mountain Park (SFGate)
  • San Jose's Failed Housing Plan (SJSpotlight)
  • Commentary: Will New Fare Gates Save BART? (SFChron)

