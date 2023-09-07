Headlines, September 7

- Did New IKEA Impact BART Ridership? (SFChron)
- UN Plaza Park Breaks Ground (SFChron)
- Can an Architectural Center Revive FiDi? (SFChron)
- Does AI Offer Hope for S.F. Downtown? (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Vigil for Little Girl Killed by Driver at Lake Merritt (KTVU)
- Waymo Says its Cars are Safer than Human Drivers (NBCBayArea)
- El Cerrito Gets Grants for TOD/Affordable Housing (EastBayTimes)
- E-Bikes Now Allowed on Many East Bay Park Trails (Berkeleyside)
- About Dragon Mountain Park (SFGate)
- San Jose's Failed Housing Plan (SJSpotlight)
- Commentary: Will New Fare Gates Save BART? (SFChron)
