Headlines, September 7

Did New IKEA Impact BART Ridership? ( SFChron

UN Plaza Park Breaks Ground ( SFChron

Can an Architectural Center Revive FiDi? ( SFChron

SFExaminer) Does AI Offer Hope for S.F. Downtown? ( SFStandard

Vigil for Little Girl Killed by Driver at Lake Merritt ( KTVU

Waymo Says its Cars are Safer than Human Drivers ( NBCBayArea

El Cerrito Gets Grants for TOD/Affordable Housing ( EastBayTimes

E-Bikes Now Allowed on Many East Bay Park Trails ( Berkeleyside

About Dragon Mountain Park ( SFGate

San Jose's Failed Housing Plan ( SJSpotlight

Commentary: Will New Fare Gates Save BART? ( SFChron

