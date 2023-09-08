Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 8

8:09 AM PDT on September 8, 2023

  • Big BART Changes Begin Monday (KRON4, MercuryNews)
  • More on Transit Month (SFBayTimes)
  • BART Starts Shorting Trains, Causing Crowding (SFStandard)
  • Cruise Nears Approval on Cars with No Steering Wheels (TechCrunch)
  • Cruise Versus City Officials (SFExaminer)
  • More on 4-Year-Old Killed Near Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
  • Bay Bridge Now a Sideshow Destination (SFGate)
  • YIMBY Dream or Urbanist Sprawl? (SFChron)
  • Conditions Outside the Federal Building (SFStandard)
  • Bruce Lee Statue for Chinatown Park? (SFStandard)
  • Entertainment Venue Coming to Stonestown Galleria (SFChron)

