Headlines, September 8

MercuryNews) Big BART Changes Begin Monday ( KRON4

More on Transit Month ( SFBayTimes

BART Starts Shorting Trains, Causing Crowding ( SFStandard

Cruise Nears Approval on Cars with No Steering Wheels ( TechCrunch

Cruise Versus City Officials ( SFExaminer

More on 4-Year-Old Killed Near Lake Merritt ( Oaklandside

Bay Bridge Now a Sideshow Destination ( SFGate

YIMBY Dream or Urbanist Sprawl? ( SFChron

Conditions Outside the Federal Building ( SFStandard

Bruce Lee Statue for Chinatown Park? ( SFStandard

Entertainment Venue Coming to Stonestown Galleria ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?