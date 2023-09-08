Today's Headlines
Headlines, September 8
Study: Grand Ave. Road Diet Unlikely to Slow Buses, Even During Rush Hour
After objections from AC Transit that a road diet and wide, protected bike lanes on Grand Avenue would slow buses, Streetlight Data crunched the numbers.
Talking Headway Podcast: Getting High Speed Rail Sooner
A panel discussion on how California High Speed Rail could be sped up, hosted by Roger Rudick of Streetsblog SF.