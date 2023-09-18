This Week: Housing, Morning Ride, Transit Safety

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Book Talk: The Politics of Housing. In Regional Governance and the Politics of Housing in the San Francisco Bay Area the authors evaluate six potential reforms, arguing that targeted changes to local and regional institutions could generate durable improvements to the region’s housing opportunities. Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Sept. 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Ride Fearlessly: A Framework for Reimagining Transit Safety. Join this Transit Month/Transform Panel on safety on transit through community-led interventions. Friday, Sept. 22, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Art and Transit. Join SFMTA, San Francisco Transit Riders and 1890 Art Studio for “Moving Pictures: Art and Transit” a Transit Month celebration. Friday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. 1890 Bryant St, S.F.
- Saturday Niles Canyon Stroll and Roll. Ride through the 6.5 mile Niles Canyon car-free for this massive pedestrian and cycling event. Bike East Bay is leading a 3-mile, family-friendly group bike ride that morning from Fremont BART to the start of the event. For details and to sign up for the group ride visit BikeEastBay.org/FallRides Free shuttles will also be provided to the event, from both the Fremont BART station and Quarry Lakes Park. Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., starting at Fremont BART.
- Saturday Muni Heritage Weekend. Step into the past for free rides aboard unique vintage transit vehicles rarely seen on the modern streets of San Francisco. Saturday, Sept. 23 (and Sunday, Sept. 24) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street between Market Street and Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday. Caltrain Electric Train Tour. This family-friendly event will feature a tour of a new electric train, booths from Caltrain and community partners, a DJ, food trucks, games, a photo booth, an art demonstration, and more. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 700 4th Street, S.F. Register via Eventbright.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.